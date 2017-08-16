A Charlottesville White Supremacist Stripped Down to Escape Protesters and We Got It on Video | GQ

I like how this is a game for some. Video in article.

But nothing troubled me more than when I watched a Nazi disappear.

It was Saturday, and the police had finally called for everyone to clear the park. As I filmed officers opening up a blocked street, a young man ran into view, screaming for help. He wore the khaki-and-white uniform of the white nationalist group Vanguard America. He had been separated from them and was being chased by at least one protester. He ripped off his shirt and begged the crowd for mercy. He wasn't actually into white power, you see.

Video by C. J. Hunt

“Barely,” he clarified to me. As he shoved his polo shirt into a plastic bag, the fear on his face settled into a smirk. “It’s kind of a fun idea,” he explained. “Just being able to say ‘white power,’ you know?”