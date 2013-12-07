I have no idea why I would write at this moment. I don't want to be political at the moment and don't want to be busy with hash tags. I can tell you what interests me.. art, music, video games... what have you. I like life.

so why this post. first it is my first seed. also, I know others may have done this but I am getting old'er'. I am getting old. I have two beautiful girls.. an would like to think like any parent, I have tried to fill them with my loves, my ideas of the world and will let them go free...

I like a lot of things. I served, active, for 5 years, and met many kinds of people. I fell in love with most of them. It is hard to explain that kind of love. You see them marching in front of you.. sleeping in step and fall in love with their shape/ their motion. Anyway... I have kids.

First, I had to let them know to be ok about sexuality. At a young age you don't need to be graphic.. just honest in simple terms. Once they 'nod" then hand them something you like. who would know that my girls would fall in love with anime (ok I was hoping they would).. all anime. shit my kids love it all, even if it bugged them for a few years.

So I guess I want to talk to parent or those who still want to be. I am a mother, not the average type, I was active duty and worked harder than active daddy, I am more mechanical....artistic, musical ... but who cares I was trying to illustrate that I shown my girls more. I now have two girls who are active in the arts. theatre, art , music.. and history/math. I am proud of them, even if they still think Star Wars is dumb, but love the Last Unicorn and hate the rerelease version of it.

I never thought I would be so proud of having kids. Proud of them having just enough of myself and their dad, and yet still can be free to be themselves. Fuck It I am glad I let them learn who they are without someone telling them who they have to be. they will learn that soon enough.