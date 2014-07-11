Jimmy Hendrix " hear my train a comming"

I finally got a chance to listen to this video on Netflix. He isn't my most favorite but I do respect the man a great deal. Just wanted to know if any others out there had thoughts about this "legend". I will admit I still feel Stevie Rae version of "little wing" was way better because he had the guitar talk the words for him.

For guitar hero's mine will always be David Gilmour of Pink Floyd. I think the man can play his guitar like the strings are your own nerves. He knows how to pluck them and make you feel the pain or pleasure. Since we all been deep in conversation about life and politics I wanted to share that and maybe bring different people together. And I will admit if anyone here hasn't had a clue or idea on this concept give it a try we can bridge some gaps with this.

Who do you love as a guitar player. Toss me ideas and I promise to try anyone out who I Haven't heard of.