Basic Training pt 1 Air Force

This nation was made for us that served in camo to share stories. It's not funny, those come later as I acclimated to basic but here is my real story of MEPS.

I enlisted because I just wasn't ready for college. Oh I did a year and met a few vets of Desert Storm and 1 who was in Germany when the wall came down (He was a German linguist). Anyway their stories grabbed me. The way only military stories can. As college drifted away with my restlessness of no direction I decided to enlist, now mind you all I had only 2 real goals in my life.. either the Marines (do or die physical) or the Air Force (do or die mental). Now before we get into the brotherly love of what branch is better...all have an aspect that the others can't beat. I compared my experience of basic with my Marine friends. Now their physical training was way more brutal and the mental mind fuck was too, but for those who think the "chair force" is easy. the hard part is all mental mind fuck. A phrase for us is "attention to detail" and that was hammered into our heads on a great level. I didn't understand till later. (again comparing stories with friends from other branches) but when they play "war games" it is a unit here or there in the field. now i am guessing here (aside from the navy) I think nobody else plays war games the same. See we all, in the Air Force are there to support planes first so the whole base plays "war". Not just a unit. I get way ahead of myself.. I guess some needed history on the philosophy behind the AF.

So I decide to join the AF. Not my first choice. I wanted Marines. But the recruiter was an asshole and lied to me. politics aside or feelings but the dude lied to me about my qualifications. I can only assume he hated women in the service. I don't know the reason, but I talked to other Marine recruiters after I signed the line for the AF and was informed of the incorrect data I was given. Oh well AF bound I was.

I scored high in all areas. But I was desperate to find something to make me have a living so i went quick ship. I did real well in mechanical aptitude and said yes "ship me". So the next week I filled in for a "no show" for AFSC 2A6X2. Aerospace Ground Equipment. Best choice in my life to say yes.

MEPS. I long slow bus ride to the MEPS station. The night before MEPS. There is about 20 of us. We are in a gilded hotel plush with life. I am not yet 21.. only 19. though we already figured out somebody would buy us beer if we wanted. the best part was all of us, male or female, knowing we wouldn't have much contact with the opposite sex all in one room trying to watch scrambled porn on the tv and all of us laughing and joking about the snippets we did get.

I was the one who had to hold all our paper work after MEPS. (i look back and now think fuck that shit). We get to Texas.. off the plane it's been hours.. Receiving..(at an airport) just sucked. I had every ones packet. I walked up to the counter place the manila envelope and this is what I hear.. "DO YOU THINK i AM A RELATIVE, BET BACK ON THAT LINE AND DECLARE YOURSELF. AND IF YOU TOSS THAT SHIT ON MY COUNTER AGAIN i WILL HAVE YOU DOING 20". I stepped back and thought "yup, you are no longer the well treated possible recruit". I stood there , let her dress me down and handed the package to her.

We sobered up then, they all heard it. We still had to buss into San Antionio.....